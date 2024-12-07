EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,546 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $68,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of RTX by 83.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 37,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

