EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

NYSE ABBV opened at $176.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $145.20 and a one year high of $207.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

