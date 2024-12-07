Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 257,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 103,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Energous Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

Energous Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Energous worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.