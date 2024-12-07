Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 257,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 103,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.
