EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $63,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EME opened at $509.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

