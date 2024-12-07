Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Trimmed by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,848 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $38,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.74. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.29 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

