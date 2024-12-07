Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CP opened at $75.31 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

