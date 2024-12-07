eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of eBay worth $63,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 86.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65.

eBay Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.