Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $114,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,856 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.72.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $371.22 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.