East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $128.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Citigroup raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $2,458,276. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

