Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company’s Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

