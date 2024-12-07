DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Trading 4.9% Higher – What’s Next?

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors.

