Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stake Lifted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,085,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 858,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

