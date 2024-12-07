Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 3,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Dominari Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 180.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.