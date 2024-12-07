Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

