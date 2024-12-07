DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Trading Up 27.9 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

