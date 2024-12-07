DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $87.85 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Repligen worth $87,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Repligen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

