DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $19.23 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,739,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,725,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,058,000 after buying an additional 75,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.75, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

