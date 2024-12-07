DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 61,080 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $28,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

