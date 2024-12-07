DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,998 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Murphy USA worth $37,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 49,501.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,387,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after buying an additional 99,253 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,359.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after buying an additional 86,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $539.36 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.55 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

