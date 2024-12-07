D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.