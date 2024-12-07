Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cytosorbents Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

