Crocs’ (CROX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. Crocs has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.