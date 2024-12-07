Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays upped their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

