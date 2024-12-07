Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNM

Core & Main Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CNM opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,237.25. The trade was a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.