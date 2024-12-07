ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.20). 2,026,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.19).
ContourGlobal Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,091.30.
ContourGlobal Company Profile
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
