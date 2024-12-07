Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $224.76 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

