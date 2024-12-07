comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
