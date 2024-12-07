Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $45.85. 1,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Cogeco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

