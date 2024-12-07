Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and traded as high as $34.77. Clough Select Equity ETF shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.82% of Clough Select Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

