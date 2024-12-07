Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.28. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,270,676. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Clearfield by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at $130,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

