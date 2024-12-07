City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of City in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

City stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. City has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $170,203.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,696.01. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $788,631.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,969.22. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,697 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in City by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

