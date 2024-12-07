Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 331,453 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 556,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177,579 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,761,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 97,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,860 shares of company stock valued at $20,231,558 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.