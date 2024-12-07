ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 142,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 543,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

