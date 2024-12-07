Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 133,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $280.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.66. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.58 and a 12-month high of $280.79.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.