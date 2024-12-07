Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

