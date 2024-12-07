Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Cut by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brookfield Corp ON’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $296,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. UBS Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.56.

NYSE:LNG opened at $221.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.68. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $228.10. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

