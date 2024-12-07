CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 242,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 637,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CG Oncology Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CG Oncology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 96.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 528,749 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 55.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 331.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

