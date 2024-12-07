Centiva Capital LP Takes $678,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in Masimo by 4.8% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 26.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Masimo by 643.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Stock Up 0.2 %
MASI stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $178.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
