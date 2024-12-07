Centiva Capital LP Sells 20,066 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

