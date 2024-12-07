Centiva Capital LP Invests $708,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

