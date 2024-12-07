Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

