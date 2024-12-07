Castleark Management LLC Has $22.87 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

