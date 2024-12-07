Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 8,428 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 340.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

