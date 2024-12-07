Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12,213.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $32,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock worth $1,584,080. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $307.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

