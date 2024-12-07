Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Up 21.2% – What’s Next?

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Brunswick Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

