Brookfield Corp ON Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brookfield Corp ON cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,298 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,710,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

