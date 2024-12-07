Brookfield Corp ON Purchases 547,253 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 180.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.81% of Golar LNG worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Golar LNG by 467.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,237,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,232,000 after buying an additional 1,843,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLNG. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.34%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

