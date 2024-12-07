Brookfield Corp ON Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brookfield Corp ON raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,164 shares during the quarter. Sempra accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brookfield Corp ON’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.26% of Sempra worth $140,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

