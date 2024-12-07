Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Director Lee S. Wielansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,966.84. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BKD opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,076,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,603,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,116,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,237,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 1,228,473 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on BKD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKD

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.