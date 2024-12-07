Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 529,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 502,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,194,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $216,257.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,580.70. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock worth $768,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

